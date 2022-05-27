XAG/USD rallied after retesting the 22.191 broken resistance. In the short term, the bias is bullish as the Dollar Index is in a corrective phase. Technically, the price of silver escaped from an upside continuation pattern signaling more gains. Fundamentally, it remains to see how it will react after the US Core PCE Price Index will be released. The indicator is expected to register a 0.3% growth in April. In addition, the US Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment, Personal Income, and Personal Spending could bring some action on this market as well.
Silver has managed to come back above the ascending pitchfork’s median line (ml) signaling strong buyers. Validating its breakout above 22.191 and through the median line (ml) indicates potential growth towards the 38.2% (22.661). Now, it challenges the weekly R1 (22.277) which represents a static resistance as well. Taking out this resistance activates an upside continuation. From the technical point of view, failing to stay above the 22.191 and above the median line (ml) signals a new sell-off.
