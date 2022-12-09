Markets
US equities were stronger Thursday, with S&P up 0.5% heading into the close, the first up day after five consecutive declines. Oil is down again, -1.2%. but US 10yr yields up 8bps to 3.49%.
Stocks snapped a five-day winless steak as investors steady for the next run of closely watched inflation data in the build-up to next week's FOMC rate decision, with PPI later Friday and CPI next Tuesday.
Much of the data over the past week has led investors to question how high the Fed will need to raise rates to combat inflation and whether they can tame it without driving the economy towards a hard landing. Markets responded favourably to US's initial jobless claims. More specifically, the worrying sign from continuing claims that was up 62k to 1671k, the highest since February, and may have inspired some dovish sugar plum fairy dreams ahead of next week's FOMC.
While it seems contradictory to respond positively to Main Street's pain, the market's reaction function reflects the hope that the labour market is cooling and that a soft landing may still be achievable.
With global yields having likely peaked out and oil prices considerably lower, it typically makes for a moderately more friendly risk-on environment as the drop in oil price helps bring down market-based measures of inflation expectations and tends to cap nominal yields.
But importantly, Oil prices are a keen metric Chair Powell watches, and the oil price fall is more a function of what Powell's policy (FOMC) is doing rather than what Putin has up his sleeve.
Forex
For FX markets, lower oil prices are risk positive, lessening the demand for safe-haven dollars, benefiting energy importers and supporting the critical G-2 EUR and JPY, which tend to influence moves on broader global currency markets.
Oil
The oil market's systematic bears continue to apply a full-court press. While the steady drop in oil prices reflects fears over the global demand slowdown, it has also corresponded with the introduction of the USD60/barrel energy price cap on Russia's oil exports. A retaliatory response from Russia might light a small fire under crude prices. Still, with Russia expected to continue diverting flows to China, India, and Turkey, which are not on board the Western Price cap, Russian oil is finding thirsty destinations.
Due to the tug-of-war between a worsening Covid situation in China and increased reopening optimism, we expect prices to tetter totter. Still, it is tricky to envision oil traders carrying a decent long-sized position into the weekend, especially with zero- Covid taking the off-ramp; no one wants to walk in on Monday to flashing red Covid headlines. Why is this important? From a depth of market and liquidity perspective, it limits upside momentum and may even increase downside volatility on any unfriendly for-risk headline.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to end choppy week above 1.0500
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined below 1.0550 during the American trading hours on Friday. With Wall Street's main indexes trading flat on the day, however, the pair managed to shake off the bearish pressure and remains on track to end the week virtually unchanged.
GBP/USD gains traction, closes in on 1.2300
GBP/USD has continued to edge higher toward 1.2300 in the second half of the day on Friday. The cautious market mood following the mixed macroeconomic data releases from the US doesn't allow the US Dollar to gather strength, helping the pair hold its ground.
Gold struggles to hold above $1,800
After having climbed to a fresh daily high of $1,804, Gold price erased some of its daily gains and declined below $1,800 in the early American session. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising above 3.5% after PPI data, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing.
Ripple price hangs on its last straw to get that Christmas punch and hit $0.48
Ripple price closed back above the 200-day SMA after equities triggered a turnaround. XRP traders will be on edge today as US PPI numbers will be crucial for the last three weeks of 2022.
NVDA may bounce second day in a row on inflation data
Nvidia (NVDA) stock is rising in Friday's premarket a day after it closed up a hefty 6.5% on more news that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking is beginning to deliver results.