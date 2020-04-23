An open access of a video for everyone after recording it earlier strictly for Premium
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
GBP/USD on the back foot amid fall in retail sales
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2350, down on the day. UK Retail Sales dropped by 5.1% in March, worse than expected. The market mood is somewhat damp amid dismal global economic data.
EUR/USD trades close to the lows after EU Summit, ahead of IFO
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.0750, around the one-month lows. The EU Summit failed to agree on a broad recovery package and Gilead's Remdesivir medicine proved inconclusive with curing coronavirus. German IFO Business Climate is due out.
Forex Today: Dollar in the lead after failed EU Summit, corona-cure miss, dismal data with more to come
The market mood is somewhat gloomy amid the EU Summit's unambitious conclusion, Gilead's inconclusive test for a coronavirus cure, and disappointing economic data. Global COVID-19 cases have topped 2.7 million and deaths are around 190,000.
WTI pierces $18 to mark three-day winning streak
WTI remains on the front foot while extending recoveries from Wednesday. Kuwait recently volunteered for output cuts ahead of the OPEC+ deal’s execution date. The black gold ignores downbeat growth forecasts, mild risk-off sentiment.
Gold: Recapturing $1,727 critical to the upside – Confluence Detector
Gold has been taking two steps forward, one step back as the week draws to a close. How is it positioned on the technical charts? The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that the precious metal faces resistance at $1,727.