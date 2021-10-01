US Dollar: Dec '21 USD is Up at 94.240.
Energies: Nov '21 Crude is Down at 74.59.
Financials: The Dec '21 30 Year bond is Up 25 ticks and trading at 160.00.
Indices: The Dec '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 80 ticks Lower and trading at 4277.75.
Gold: The Dec'21 Gold contract is trading Down at 1754.70. Gold is 23 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up and Crude is Down which is normal and the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Shanghai exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Core PCE Price Index is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Income is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Personal Spending is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Final Manufacturing PMI is out at 9:45 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing PMI is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Revised UOM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.
-
Revised UOM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is not Major.
-
Construction Spending is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
ISM Manufacturing Prices is out at 10 AM EST. Major.
-
Wards Total Vehicle Sales - All Day by Brand. Major.
Treasuries
Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10 year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's liken to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15 minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10 year note, as a trader you could have netted about 20 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '21. The S&P contract is now Dec '21 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2021 - 9/30/21
S&P - Dec 2021 - 9/30/21
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as all instruments we use for Market Correlation purposes were trading Higher Thursday morning and there's no correlation when all instruments are either all up or all down. The Dow dropped 547 points and the other indices traded Lower as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday we received word that the Debt Ceiling issue (and therefore a government shutdown) was averted temporarily. The Democrats were able to extend the ceiling to December 3rd. Obviously this matter is not resolved until we have a debt ceiling that is extended to the next fiscal year. The Democrats want GOP participation in this matter but thus far that's not happening right now. The issue with both the Infrastructure bill and Reconciliation still needs to be resolved.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
