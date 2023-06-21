Share:

Markets are stalling, but is it enough to push sentiment over the edge into the dark fundamental abyss?

In this video, we discuss the current state of the markets and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead. While the markets appear to be quiet at the moment, it is important not to take this for granted. The equity market could be at a breaking point, and the direction it takes is uncertain.

One of the factors fueling optimism in the market is the belief that it always goes up and that the economic downturn will be overcome. There is a sense of superiority among some investors who feel smarter than the average Main Street investor. However, there are indications that the economy is in serious trouble, and this optimism may be unfounded.

Despite the overall economic concerns, there is a glimmer of hope in the housing industry, which seems to be showing signs of bottoming out and experiencing a slight uptick. This is significant as the housing industry has been in a recession for a prolonged period in the US.

It is likely that we will experience a sector-by-sector rolling recession, with different industries facing varying levels of economic growth or decline. Manufacturing is currently diving deep into recession, retail sales have been consistently down over several months, and there are indications of a potential collapse in the commercial property sector in the US. Additionally, the banking crisis continues to simmer in the background and could potentially flare up.

Despite the bleak economic outlook on Main Street, there are still massive amounts of money being invested by big fund managers who are handsomely paid for buying stocks and bonds. Passive fund investment has outperformed active trading in recent months due to market volatility, although stock prices are still far from their previous highs. The US stock market seems to be reaching a breaking point or a tipping point.