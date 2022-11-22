Market sentiment is fragile on uncertainty regarding whether China would make a U-turn on its Covid reopening plans.
Recession fears were already weighing on fragilized oil on Monday morning, when news that OPEC+ would increase oil production by half a million barrels per day on the upcoming December 4th meeting wreaked havoc yesterday.
The barrel of US crude tanked to $75 per barrel, below the September dip. Later, Saudi denied the report and we are back to $80 this morning.
In the FX, the US dollar index bounced higher after getting very close to the 38.2% retracement level on 2021-2022 rally, and mixed Fed comments tilt the balance to the upside for the greenback.
In cryptocurrencies, news that Genesis warned investors that it could file for bankruptcy further weighed on sector sentiment.
