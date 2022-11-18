Inflation in Japan soared to the highest levels in more than 30 years, to 3.7% in October, up from 3% printed a month earlier. High inflation print sure revived the Bank of Japan (BoJ) hawks, and the calls for a policy rate hike, and kept the dollar-yen below the 140 level, but it’s unsure whether the BoJ will give up on its ultra-soft policy stance. Therefore, if the US dollar picks up momentum, which will certainly be the case, the USDJPY could easily rebound back above its 50-DMA, which stands near 145.
And the reason I think the US dollar will recover is because most Fed members remain relatively hawkish regarding the Fed’s policy tightening. Plus, option traders are building topside structure over the one-month tenor that covers the next US inflation report and the Fed’s next policy meeting in December.
So, the ambiance in the stock markets is not as cheery as it was at the end of last week.
In the UK, the autumn budget statement went happily eventless. Gilts rallied, pound saw limited sell-off, while energy companies’ reaction to windfall taxes remained muted.
