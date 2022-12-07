After an explosive start to December, Gold prices pulled back on routine profit-taking as trader’s attention shifts to the Federal Reserve’s final monetary policy meeting of 2022.
Once again, these big market moves have presented savvy traders with a series of highly lucrative opportunities to capitalize on this month’s macro-driven rally as well as the huge price reversal that has subsequently followed.
Typically, U.S Non-Farm Payrolls data gets all the limelight at this point in the cycle, but many of the world’s leading Wall Street economists prefer to focus on the ISM Manufacturing PMI reading as a critical indicator on where the economy is headed.
Just when traders thought things couldn't get any more exciting – this week’s hotly awaited ISM Manufacturing PMI report dealt the Fed with a surprise curveball – that could potential force them into another super-sized rate hike this month.
Gold prices pulled back on after a better-than-expected ISM service sector activity report for November indicated an acceleration in growth from October’s reading of 54.4 – signalling more aggressive action is needed by the Fed to clamp down on inflation.
Trader’s also continued to assess last week’s Nonfarm Payrolls data, which showed that the U.S. economy added more jobs than expected in November.
Tightness in the labor market has historically been closely linked to high levels of inflation. The Federal Reserve has been trying to push back against rising prices, which has led to four consecutive hikes of 75 basis points so far this year.
But the big question is will the Fed raise rates by another 75 basis points in December before downshifting to smaller hikes in 2023?
Looking ahead, the answer to that question may come from the last two inflation reports – U.S Producer Price and Consumer Price Inflation data – both of which are due for release before the Federal Open Market Committee meets for the final time this year on December 13-14.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
Trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The value of your investments and income may go down as well as up. You should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. Ensure you fully understand the risks and seek independent advice if necessary.
