Financials: Sept. Bonds are 4 higher at 140’14, down 1’10 for the week. 10 Year Notes are 4 higher at 118’29, down 1’03 for the week. % year Notes are 5 higher at 112’03, down 24 for the week. Yields are slighter higher for the week but the yield curve is still inverted. Comments from the Fed indicate that the pace of rate hikes should slow down after the Sept. FMOC meeting. Support of119’14 was tested and held during the past week. Resistance remains at 143’15.
Grains: Dec. Corn is 2’4 lower at 609’4, down 15’0 for the week. Nov. Beans are 4’0 lower at 386’0, down 54’0 for the week. Cooler temperatures and precipitation and sluggish exports helped turn short-term trends down. Support for Dec. Corn is 594’0 and resistance 631’4. Support for Nov. Beans 1360’0, resistance1435’0.
Cattle: Oct.LC is 37 lower 145.47, up about 50 points for the week. Recent market rallies reflect lower feed costs. However, I believe feed prices are fully priced into both LC and FC. Support for ear term Oct. LC is 142.60. This market is currently in resistant.
Silver; Sept. Silver is 5 cents higher at 19.78, down 64 cents for the week . Resistance remains at 20.60. Support is 19.28.
Futures and options trading involves substantial risk of loss and may not be suitable for everyone. The valuation of futures and options may fluctuate and as a result, clients may lose more than their original investment. In no event should the content of this website be construed as an express or implied promise, guarantee, or implication by or from The Price Futures Group, Inc. that you will profit or that losses can or will be limited whatsoever. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Information provided on this website is intended solely for informative purpose and is obtained from sources believed to be reliable. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.
EUR/USD struggles to recover, holds above 1.0100
EUR/USD has staged a rebound after having declined toward 1.0100 in the American session on Thursday but failed to gather momentum. The US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 107.00 after hawkish Fed commentary provided a boost to the dollar.
GBP/USD trades deep in negative territory near 1.2000
GBP/USD extended its daily slide and declined toward 1.2000 during the American trading hours on Thursday. With San Francisco Fed President Daly's hawkish comments helping the dollar outperform its rivals, the pair looks to close the second straight day in the red.
Gold falls below $1,760 as dollar rally continues
After rising above $1,770 amid falling US Treasury bond yields in the early American session, gold reversed its direction and dropped below $1,760. The unabated dollar strength on Thursday seems to be causing XAU/USD to continue to stretch lower.
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos price will likely take a key turn lower today after the bullish print on Wednesday. XTZ price is at the mercy of global markets rolling over this morning. Either the technical support handles hold – or break under dollar pressure.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!