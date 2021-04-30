-
FAANGs blow away their numbers but market reaction muted – why?
-
Triple plays only get half the benefit of the ten year average reaction.
-
Stock markets are upper range of valuation.
-
Time for stock substitute plays?
FAANGs blow away their numbers but market reaction muted – Why?
Although the earnings season is only half over the key FAANG stocks all reported numbers with most blowing out their results well above consensus estimates. Yet the overall market is showing little follow-through as the tech-heavy Nasdaq trades lower this morning.
Yesterday Amazon was the last of the FAANGs to report numbers and the results did not disappoint with the company reporting earnings at 66% higher than expected with EPS coming in at $15.79 versus the $9.64 forecast. With the AMZN report coming on the heels of a very big beat by AAPL as well the data suggests that the high-tech sector continues to benefit from secular growth even as the pandemic risk recedes. With the global economy poised for a massive rebound in the summer the favorable business trends for all the FAANG stock with the exception of NFLX (see our prior report here) should continue.
Triple plays only get half the benefit of the ten year average reaction
Yet the price action of the equity market is nowhere as ebullient as you would expect it to be.
As Bespoke Research noted, the Triple Plays – stocks that have beaten on top and bottom lines and have raised guidance only gained about one-half as much as the ten year average. The muted reaction suggests that the valuation may have gotten ahead of itself and that stocks may chop around for the next quarter or two as investors assess the further upside of the return-to-normal trade.
Stock markets are at upper range of valuation
As Sven Herich points out, the US markets are now valued at 205% of the GDP, and even if you take out the tech sector the valuation is stratospheric 173% to GDP.
Time for stock substitute plays?
None of this means that stocks are about to crash as the fundamental support behind the recovery remains sound. But it does suggest that investors should get more defensive despite the seemingly endless stream of good news. Those investors who have captured the upside move since last year’s March lows should consider a stock substitution strategy swapping out their equity positions for 6 months or longer-dated options. With volatility, relatively the excess premium costs are not onerous and if equities do drop 5% to 10% in a correction much of the short-term damage to the portfolio could be avoided.
The strategy can be further enhanced by selling out of the money calls against the newly purchased options as the best-case scenario for the next few months appears to be a slow grind higher given that much of the positive news is already baked in.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading forex carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade any such leveraged products you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with trading on margin, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.21 after German GDP misses with -1.7%
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.21 after German GDP missed estimates with -1.7% against -1.5% projected. Italian and French figures beat estimates. Personal Income jumped 21.1%, marginally above expectations while Core PCE is up 1.8% YoY as expected.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.3950 amid dollar strength
GBP/USD is trading under 1.3950, succumbing to dollar strength. The greenback is edging higher alongside Treasury yields and after the satisfactory US GDP figures. Personal Income, Personal Spending and Core PCE are eyed.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range around $1,770 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day’s bounce from two-week lows. A modest USD strength was seen as a key factor that capped gains for the metal. A softer risk tone, dovish Fed held bears from placing bets and help limit losses.
Ripple cracks key barrier for a massive upswing toward $2
XRP price has triggered a massive breakout without any news behind it after trading sideways for the last four days. The coin behind Ripple touched $1.597 and is aiming for a price target of $2 in the longer term.
Apple: Goldman upgrades as Apple (AAPL) smashes earnings, chart turns bullish
Apple reported Q1 earnings after the close on Wednesday. Apple beat estimates on both revenue and earnings per share (EPS). Apple (AAPL) finally catches an upgrade from Goldman Sachs.