Should Banxico hold the policy rate steady, reacting to a temporary rise in inflation?

We stick with our call of a 25bp rate cut to 3.75%, but the odds became closer, 60-40 leaning to a cut in our view. The MPC should not react to temporary increases of inflation, already acknowledged in its communication and expected by everyone (ie, markets and analysts).

Key points

A majority of analysts still expect the next movement of the monetary policy rate to be a rate cut to 3.75% this Thursday

A majority of analysts still expect the next movement of the monetary policy rate to be a rate cut to 3.75% this Thursday Arguments for the MPC to keep the policy unchanged are not solid in our view

Arguments for the MPC to keep the policy unchanged are not solid in our view Still, we think that the odds of a hold are not low (40%)

