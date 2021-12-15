The JPY is still under a ton of pressure.

After breaking with the August and September lows early this October the JPY depreciated 4.9% and now we are seeing price retesting and rejecting these same lows.

On the short time frames (entry wise) after a fakeout above this level I was waiting for the next bearish impulse at the break of the current continuation pattern. Ratio wise the last high gave us the signal to look for that breakout.

The market tat yield the best R and the highest probability for JPY shorts was a long bet on the AUDJPY and all my VIPs are profiting from this trade right now!

The trade is triggered and the JPY just broke with yesterday's lows bringing even more bearish momo into this market.



The chart above is FXCM's JPY Basket, much like the DXY for the USD.

Let's focus on ONE currency and then look for a market to trade that idea.

