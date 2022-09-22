DAX Performance Index ^GDAXI INDEXDB: DAX 40 Chart and Forecasts. FTSE 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50, Forex EURUSD GBPUSD DXY Dollar Index Elliott Wave Technical Analysis.
European Stock Market Daily News Headlines: The Bank of England (BoE) will provide their latest monetary policy announcement at midday, on Thursday 22 September 2022.
Market Indices Overview: The corrective rally competed nicely and Wave iii) of 3 lower is on track for short positions.
Elliott Wave Trading Strategy: add to short trade positions, however, be mindful of where you place your Stop Loss Orders for the BOE rates hike, which within reason should be 0.75 points in line with the Feds, so the market swings should be minimum.
Video chapters
00:00 DAX 40 (GDAXI).
05:33 EURO STOXX 50.
11:11 UKX / FTSE 100.
12:50 Forex GBPUSD / EURUSD / DXY.
21:03 Thanks for watching!
