After a very mixed start to June, platinum, silver and gold are moving into a friendly downtrend. However, a technical correction is unlikely to break the long-term bullish trend.
Platinum has lost over 3% since the beginning of the month, adding to the previous 10% drop from May's highs, to end the month near $960, the lows of the second half of March.
The current sell-off looks like a liquidation of positions for funds focused on the longer-term technical picture. We see increased selling pressure for the third session back-to-back following a break below the 200 and 50-week moving averages (MA). However, platinum has not entered oversold territory, leaving the potential for a decline towards $900, where it has repeatedly found support since late 2015.
Silver is testing support at $23.2 for the third time since early June, following a sharp 3% fall on Tuesday. However, the metal has rallied more than 7.5% in the two weeks since the end of May. The price has reversed and failed to break above the 50-day MA and the 50% level from May. Silver would need to fall another $1 to $22.15 to reach strong support at the 50 and 200-week MA.
Gold's bounce back to $1931/oz took it back to the June lows and has not been consistently lower since March. The multi-year bullish trend in 2018 was interrupted by a brief dip below the 200-week MA in August-November last year, the period of global central banks' most aggressive rate hikes. This line is now targeting $1860 by the end of the year.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0900 as USD recovery picks up steam
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped below 1.0900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The US Dollar benefits from the risk-averse market atmosphere and upbeat housing data, forcing the pair to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends daily slide, closes in on 1.2700
GBP/USD extended its daily slide in the second half of the day on Tuesday and broke below 1.2750. The US Dollar gathers strength as investors continue to seek refuge on growing fears over a global economic slowdown, weighing on the pair ahead of UK inflation data.
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index drops 0.5% at weekly open as Chinese growth weighs on equities
The S&P 500 index is likely nearing a pullback. The index has gained for five straight weeks and now appears overbought on the daily chart’s Relative Strength Index (RSI). Despite Friday’s 0.37% decline, the index advanced 2.58% in the week ending June 16.