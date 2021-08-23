One of the key skills to master in trading is how to differentiate short-term drivers from medium-term drivers. This is a skill that takes time and really requires a deep understanding of what drives currency markets. If you are very technically focused this skill will be counterintuitive to you. However, it is one skill you simply must master. It is also a skill that allows you to discover value. So, let’s look at an example of short-term vs medium-term trading.
The NZD
Running up into the RBNZ meeting last week the expectations were that the RBNZ was going to hike rates. Medium-term the case was there. Unemployment low, inflation high, tapering stopped on July 23. The largest investment banks in the regions were predicting three hikes before year-end.
However, just before the meeting, short term sentiment changed. A single case of COVID-19 was found and this sent the nation into an entire lockdown. The expectations rapidly changed. The RBNZ was expected to now hold rates and the NZD rallied sharply higher.
This is the moment that you have a short term sentiment against a medium-term sentiment. How do you know? Well the RBNZ meeting was a clear tell. The RBNZ’s projections were for one hike this year and four the next. The medium-term picture was unchanged and the latest sentiment was only short term.
Think of it like this – you may argue with your wife or husband for one afternoon, but this doesn’t end the marriage. The short term sentiment is bad but medium-term it is still a good outlook. It is exactly the same in trading.
Watch for the change still
So, in this NZD example, the medium-term outlook could change, but that would need to see a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and a slowdown in the economy. For now, the RBNZ are on track for a hiking cycle. On Friday Governor Orr said that COVID cases alone will not stop a rate hike and needs to move on policy and cannot wait for uncertainty to lift. This means the New Zealand dollar keeps its medium-term bias and AUDNZD rallies & breakouts look suitable for selling.
High Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades above 1.17 on upbeat mood, after mixed PMIs
EUR/USD is trading above 1.17, gaining ground as markets cheer prospects that the Federal Reserve refrains from tapering its bond-buying scheme. Eurozone PMIs were mixed. Covid headlines and US figures are awaited.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3650 after downbeat UK data
GBP/USD has bounced off its lows, buoyed by an improving market mood. Investors expect the Fed to refrain from withdrawing support. Elevated UK covid cases are somewhat weighing on sterling. Markit's preliminary UK Services PMI badly disappointed with 55 points.
Bitcoin price hits $50,000 for the first time in 100 days
Bitcoin price is grappling with a pivotal psychological level for the first time since May 14. A continuation of this bullish momentum could be the key to pushing BTC to a crucial resistance level and even retest the all-time high.
Gold is two steps away from $1800
Gold is holding the higher ground, attempting another run towards the $1800 mark heading into the all-important Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium this week. The risk-on-market mood remains the main underlying theme.
All eyes on Jackson Hole
Although risk assets rallied at the end of last week, weaker than expected US July retail sales data and China's July data slate including industrial production and retail sales, helped to intensify growth concerns. Many indicators are showing that we are past peak growth.