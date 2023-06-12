Share:

Ahead of a busy data docket this week, including a keenly anticipated US CPI report and Fed rate decision, US stocks are trading moderately up Monday, led higher by Tech and Communication Services as investors indulge after short-term inflation expectations fell to the lowest levels in two years according to a New York Federal Reserve survey released Monday.

Also helping stocks along is that following 10 consecutive FOMC meetings in which the Committee raised its policy rate, investors expect the Fed to skip a hike next Wednesday, holding the Fed funds rate steady at 5.125% to allow the smog to clear before considering another rate hike.

Still, broader markets are coming around to the idea that downside risk to the economy has already diminished -- with the economy possibly on track to achieve that mythical soft landing.

As the risk of a recession recedes and stress from the banking crisis stays constrained, markets seem more willing to lean into longer-term growth, especially when coupled with a secular driver like AI -- a dynamic we see play out today.

The US and the global economy continue to tread the narrow path where growth is slow but primarily non-recessionary, and inflation is normalizing, albeit gradually and unevenly but still suggestive that some corners of Walls stree have been too pessimistic about US growth and recession risks, which has perhaps kept some investors sidelined.

And optimism about AI may make investors more tolerant of rising tech valuations. But with the S&P 500's P/E sitting at 21x, valuation remains one of the more considerable risks to the market.

Ahead of the US CPI report, quants plot significant disinflationary risks in US rent inflation over the coming months. The Cleveland Fed's new-tenant repeat rent index has fallen sharply recently, which should see CPI rent continue to fall over the coming year and tilt CPI risks to the downside over the summer.