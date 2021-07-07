Today's market risk is being influenced by Goldman Sachs estimating that the oil market will require an additional 5 million barrels per day of supply by the end of the year to avoid critically low stockpiles. In addition, Saudi Arabia raised all August oil prices for the U.S and Europe.
With this in mind, Dale is looking for the 10 Year yield to fall towards 1.20 to 1.10. This should continue to pressure the USDJPY. Therefore, he is anticipating that short term rallies will be sold against as well as Gold being supported.
On the hand, silver is a preferred short near $2700 and the Short Term Breakdown in Oil should continue to help USDCAD push above last week's high of 1.2487.
