EURUSD stays below the downward trend line on 4-hour chart, which is holding the downside move from 1.0828. As long as the pair is below the trend line, the downtrend could be expected to continue, and next target would be at 1.0400 area. Key resistance is now at 1.0658, only break above this level will indicate that correction of the downtrend is underway, then the following upward movement could bring price back to 1.0700 - 1.0740 area.



