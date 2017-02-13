USDJPY broke above 113.95 resistance
USDJPY broke above 113.95 resistance, indicating that the downward movement from 115.62 had completed at 111.59 already. Further rise to test 115.62 resistance could be expected in a couple of days, and a break of this level will confirm that the longer term downtrend from 118.66 (Dec 15, 2016 high) is complete, then the following upward movement could bring price to 118.00 zone.
Investment and trading decisions are solely your responsibility. None of the ForexCycle.com newsletters or web site materials should be interpreted as a recommendation or solicitation to take any short or long positions, or to take any specific action.