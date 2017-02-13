USDJPY broke above 113.95 resistance, indicating that the downward movement from 115.62 had completed at 111.59 already. Further rise to test 115.62 resistance could be expected in a couple of days, and a break of this level will confirm that the longer term downtrend from 118.66 (Dec 15, 2016 high) is complete, then the following upward movement could bring price to 118.00 zone.



