EURUSD remains in uptrend from 1.0340, the fall from 1.0828 is likely consolidation of the uptrend. Near term support is at the bottom of the price channel on 4-hour chart. As long as the channel support holds, the uptrend could be expected to continue, and next target would be at 1.0900 area. Key support is at 1.0620, only break below this level could signal completion of the uptrend.



