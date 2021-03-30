-
USDJPY One Year High 110.20$ and overbought condition.
The USD/JPY pair continued to rise to the 110.37 targets yesterday and this morning. Getting the price to settle above the level will extend this growth towards the target along the next line of the price channel, to the area around 112.80. But the danger of a reversal based $ condition,
Currently, Yen weak and $ under correction, if Yen Weak more we could see SL hitting or Profit-taking next resistance 111.35 and 112.20$. Yesterday, the price reversed on the way to the MACD line on the four-hour chart, which probably gave such a strong technical impetus to further upward movement.
Jumping above 109.75 could confirm a further upside movement towards 110.50 or higher to 111.00 psychological level. The price has declined a little in the short term trying to attract more buyers before resuming its uptrend.
Price currently overbought condition and any bed $ data or news could Reversal downside towards supports levels 108. 40, 107.60 and 106.10.
Monthly base looking strong bearish downside supports targets. before starting the downside, we could see the 111.10$ level but depends on market condition.
Support/Resistance
✅S1= 108.35.
✅S2=107.60.
✴️R1=110.30.
✴️R2=111.38.
Any opinions, chats, messages, news, research, analyses, prices, or other information contained on this Website are provided as general market information for educational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute investment advice. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions Opinions, market data, recommendations or any other content is subject to change at any time without notice. ALL-MY-PIPS, will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. Always Trade and Invest at Your Own Risk.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hits fresh four-month low amid rising US yields
EUR/USD has extended its falls, dipping below 1.1750 to hit the lowest since November. US yields are rising ahead of President Biden's speech on infrastructure spending while virus-ravaged Europe struggles with its vaccination campaign. US Consumer Confidence is eyed.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
GBP/USD holds high ground as the UK opens up
GBP/USD is trading above 1.3750, with sterling remaining bid as the UK opens up and COVID-19 cases continue falling. Cable is resisting higher US yields which keep the dollar bid.
Cardano eyes a 43% upswing
ADA price begins consolidation in an ascending triangle pattern. A decisive close above $1.18 suggests a 20% upswing is on the horizon. If ADA bulls fail to defend the demand barrier at $1, a 35% correction is likely.
Biden package challenges markets
President Biden's Build Back Better package appears to be finally moving to the front page, with the President set to announce details of the package tomorrow, and most importantly, how he intends to pay for it.