Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is a Canadian multinational e-commerce company headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario. It’s also an e-commerce platform for online stores. The stock is up above 28% over the past month, outperforming S&P 500 which has returned just about 2% over the past month. The stock has certainly benefited from the Covid-19 breakout, as the pandemic accelerated the shift to e- commerce. The company provides small and medium businesses the software tools and services they need to go online.
Below is the weekly Elliott Wave chart for Shopify. The entire rally from the IPO time in 2015 is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from the all-time low, wave (I) ended at 409.61 and wave (II) pullback ended at 282.08. Stock then resumed higher again in wave (III) towards 1499.75 and pullback in wave (IV) ended at 1005.14 on March 2021. The stock has recently made a new all-time high again within wave (V).
Near term, expect the stock to continue higher as far as pullback stays above March 26 low at $1005.14. Once wave IV of (IV) completes, then we can better measure potential target to end wave V of (V) of ((I)).
Shop weekly chart 27 June 2021
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1950 as US dollar turns south
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1950, as the US dollar eases despite a cautious market mood. Traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
Gold: XAU/USD remains on track to test May lows at $1766
Gold is retracing the Asian rebound despite weaker DXY, yields. Fed’s anxiety over inflation fears and next policy move keep investors on the edge.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.