GOLDMAN: Shelter inflation “is likely to increase to 3.8% YoY by end-2022,” as special factors like high unemployment and rent forgiveness “fade away” and the national housing shortage fuels “substantial home price appreciation for at least a couple more years.” [Hatzius] pic.twitter.com/vhllfJSiKh— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) May 15, 2021
Is there a shortage of houses or simply a shortage of houses that people can afford?
Allegedly there was a shortage of housing in 2007. Then suddenly there was a surplus.
When prices are surging and speculation is high it appears like a shortage is on the way.
Then at the peak of every market it always seems like there is a major shortage.
I am not suggesting we are at the peak.
But alleged shortages are a sign of speculation coupled with free money from Congress and easy money from the Fed.
This material is based upon information that Sitka Pacific Capital Management considers reliable and endeavors to keep current, Sitka Pacific Capital Management does not assure that this material is accurate, current or complete, and it should not be relied upon as such.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats towards 1.2100 amid US dollar rebound
EUR/USD drops back towards 1.2100 amid the US dollar's corrective bounce ahead of the European open. Economic concerns over China and UN headlines weigh on the market mood. Fedspeak and geopolitical news in focus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.4100 mark amid USD strength
GBP/USD maintains a bearish tone below 1.4100 in the early European session. A modest rebound in the US dollar keeps the advance limited for the pair. The new COVID-19 variant might disrupt the UK's plans for easing restrictions.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.