GOLDMAN: Shelter inflation "is likely to increase to 3.8% YoY by end-2022," as special factors like high unemployment and rent forgiveness "fade away" and the national housing shortage fuels "substantial home price appreciation for at least a couple more years." [Hatzius]

Is there a shortage of houses or simply a shortage of houses that people can afford?

Allegedly there was a shortage of housing in 2007. Then suddenly there was a surplus.

When prices are surging and speculation is high it appears like a shortage is on the way.

Then at the peak of every market it always seems like there is a major shortage.

I am not suggesting we are at the peak.

But alleged shortages are a sign of speculation coupled with free money from Congress and easy money from the Fed.