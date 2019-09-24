Quick Summary
The Washington Post reported earlier today that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to announce a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump this evening. This comes after a whistleblower over the weekend has said that Trump asked Ukraine’s President in a July phone call to investigate Joe Biden’s son. Joe Biden said he supports the impeachment proceedings unless Trump releases the transcripts from the call. Trump responding by tweeting that he will release the transcripts tomorrow. Pelosi says she will proceed with impeachment inquiry. Oh, and by the way, the whistleblower has asked to come before congress.
Why Does this Matter
Markets are moving into uncertainty regarding the “possibility” of a Trump impeachment. Markets don’t like uncertainty and tend to move to risk off mode (selling stocks, buying treasuries) on such occasions. But more importantly, if the process does play out and Trump is impeached, markets may assume there will be no trade deal with China, as well as no USMCA agreement.
Upon the initial announcement of the formal impeachment inquiry both stocks and the US Dollar Index added to their losses on the day. Gold continued higher. As headlines were released throughout the day, volatility ensued. But at the end of the day, most markets took their lumps as we wait for Pelosi press conference at 5:00pm. Let’s look at a few markets and see if we can determine some technical levels, and where we may be headed next:
DXY
Not too much to add here today, as we had discussed DXY this morning. Support is at 98.14, the bottom of the trading range we have been in. Just below that is the 50 Day Moving Average near 98.00. First intraday resistance at 98.50, intraday horizontal resistance. Next resistance is yesterday’s highs at 98.83.
GOLD
As my college Matt Weller had written about earlier, has not yet put in a meaningful “lower low”, and the longer upward sloping trend is still intact. The clear resistance level to watch is 1555, which is the recent highs. The support level to watch is 1485, which has been touched multiple times over the last few weeks but has held.
YIELDS
10-Year Yields really took it on the chin today down over 5% on the day. The high today was 1.73%, however bonds closed down near the lows at 1.64% 10 Year Yields have not retraced over 50% of the move higher from the lows on September 3rd to the highs on September 13th. Resistance comes in at the descending trendline near 1.75%, which support is close at 1.61%, which is the 61.8% retracement of the previously mentioned move.
SPX500
Stocks closed lower on the day, down almost 1% near 2970, however held the all-important horizontal support level at 2957, which has acted as a pivotal support and resistance area for the second half of this year. Next support comes in at 2942, which is the 38.2% retracement level from the August 23rd lows to the highs on September 13th as well as previous resistance (which now acts as support). Intraday resistance comes in at 2975 and the day’s highs at 3009.8.
What’s Next?
As we mentioned this morning, watch for more headlines and tweets. Not only could they move the markets, but the comments could be made shortly, in an illiquid and quiet market, which could add to any volatility.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Euro rolling into the Asian session above the 1.1000 figure
On the daily chart, the common currency is trading in a bear trend below the main daily simple moving averages (DSMAs). The market is ending Tuesday near Monday’s highs.
GBP/USD: Bulls dominate above 1.2471/67 confluence, 2-week-old support-line
Following its run-up on Tuesday, GBP/USD successfully trades above near-term key support-confluence as it seesaws near 1.2485 during the Asian session on Wednesday.
When is BOJ minutes statement and how could it affect the USD/JPY?
While recent risk-off has more to do with the USD/JPY pair than the BOJ Minutes, considering the already taken place BOJ and statement from Governor Kuroda, only a big surprise from the outcome could lead to any major moves of the pair.
RBNZ Preview: a pause before another cut
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is having a monetary policy meeting early Wednesday and is expected to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) on hold at 1.0%, after surprisingly cutting rates in August by 50bps.
Gold climbs toward $1,530 as market sentiment turns sour
The XAU/USD pair closed the first day of the week with small gains near $1,520 and spent the first half of the day on Tuesday moving sideways near that level.