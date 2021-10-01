S&P 500 steeply declined, yet the credit markets offered a glimmer of hope to suck in the bulls – and thus far, the premarket bounce is sticking. The fact that buying the dip didn‘t work in the 4,350s area, needs some digesting today – the overnight stampede didn‘t develop. The sectoral view though doesn‘t allow to declare the bottom to be in just yet. The technical bounce would be probably led by value, with tech lagging behind regardless of the anticipated daily stabilization/retreat in yields.
Neither the VIX has calmed down considerably yet. The bulls must be perplexed why buying the dip hasn‘t worked this time around (and before). The sizable open short profits can keep growing. As stated yesterday:
(…) VIX understandably calmed down [Wednesday], but doesn‘t give impression of yielding too much to the downside – on the contrary, it seems to be on a general uptrend since early Jul. Volatility is returning, and that‘s characteristic of the unfolding correction.
How far lower would it reach? The 4,340 followed by 4,300 and lower to mid 4,250 are the key supports. The bulls haven‘t (and face quite many headwinds from related markets, including the dollar) stepped in to close Tuesday‘s gap, which would be a game changer. For now, we‘re in a trading range where the bears have the advantage. The stock market bull hasn‘t topped, we‘re merely in an unpleasant correction, of which the daily upswing in utilities or consumer staples is a testament.
The key fundamental events Thursday were Powell acknowledging that pesky inflation and China ordering its state-owned enterprises to secure oil supplies for the coming winter at any cost. The former finally lit the fuse behind precious metals (did you see how profoundly silver recovered from that $8bn futures contract drop representing 40% of worldwide mining output before Powell spoke on Wednesday?), the latter keeps crude oil prices underpinned.
That‘s why I wasn‘t spooked by the copper plunge yesterday (really out of tune with the commodities sentiment and CRB Index performance) – the commodities superbull is merely getting started. Bringing up the key inflation thoughts of yesterday:
(…) The slowly but surely acknowledged inflation surprise will come back to bite the central bank as inflation expectations are finally surging again, reflecting the cost-push inflation (hello commodities superbull), job market challenges and increasingly strained supply chains characterized by order cuts, delays, shortages and general issues in getting merchandise where it‘s awaited (hello port congestion, docking plus trucking staff shortages and full container ships anchored and awaiting unloading). And I‘m not even talking record drought through the West Coast stretching into Rockies and Midwest, or China electricity rationing. Precious metals seem to be the most undervalued asset class these weeks really.
Once we look back at autumn 2021 a few short years down the road, we would all say that precious metals have been outrageously undervalued indeed. And have you seen the great crypto breakout that‘s making bulls such as myself very happy...
Let‘s move right into the charts.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq outlook
S&P 500 pause is very clearly over, and the bears keep having the upper hand.
Credit markets
Credit markets let the bulls have second thoughts, and the high HYG volume indicates a brief pause in the stock market selling.
Gold, Silver and miners
Precious metals sprang to life – first swallow of a turnaround. The bottom looks to be in, and would be confirmed by silver increasing in price faster than gold in order to bring the gold to silver ratio back down from its 80 local top. Reinforcing that move would be copper catching up and outperforming the CRB Index too.
Crude oil
Crude oil consolidation continues, and every dip is being bought. Upswing continuation appears a question of time only.
Copper
Copper downswing could have attracted higher volume but that doesn‘t detract from a vigorous response of the bulls coming most likely next. The pattern of lower highs is likely to be broken to the upside the cryptos way (discussed next), in due time.
Bitcoin and Ethereum
Bitcoin and Ethereum bulls confirmed they were on the move, and the early Sep highs are next in their sights. The chart is very bullish, and the daily indicators have plenty of room to go before reaching overbought levels.
Summary
Stocks aren‘t out of the woods yet, but the bears are likely to take a daily pause today. Inflation is coming back into focus, today‘s core PCE price index confirms it isn‘t going away any time soon, and Treasury yield spreads (10-year over 2-year) are coming back from the false breakdown earlier in Sep, which would feed into the hunger for commodities.
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.16 amid better mood, ahead of US Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has pared some of the weekly losses and trades around 1.16 as the safe-haven dollar retreats from the highs. Markets are in a better mood after US Core PCE only met expectations and did not exceed them. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is up next.
GBP/USD soars to 1.3550, shrugging off UK petrol issues
GBP/USD has recovered and trades around 1.3550 up on the day. The move comes as the dollar somewhat eases, despite a risk-off mood in markets. Shortages at UK petrol stations continue weighing on the pound. The final UK Manufacturing PMI beat estimates with 57.1 points.
XAU/USD has a solid base after the quick recovery
What goes down, must come up – after gold tumbled down toward $1,700, it bounced quickly and is trading above $1,750 at the time of writing. The better market mood has pushed the dollar lower, and the precious metal is benefiting from the dollar's decline.
Ethereum’s Triple Halving is happening as circulating supply plunges
Downtrend in Ethereum reserves across exchanges continues, supply shock is brewing in ETH. Active addresses holding ETH for less than 30 days are rising. Social volume is on the decline, analysts conclude that it is conducive for a bullish breakout in the short term.
Wake Up Wall Street: Friday feeling flees as more losses on the cards
Equity markets remain cautious despite another slew of losses for the main indices on Thursday to close out September and the quarter.