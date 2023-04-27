Mike showed Shares giving it up on a solid bounce. Coach's takeaway from Mike's review is the market is Unhealthy.
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.1000 following earlier drop
EUR/USD has stabilized above 1.1000 on Thursday after having erased its daily losses following the US GDP data. The risk rally witnessed in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its strength and helps the pair limit its losses.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2450 as risk mood improved
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day above 1.2450 after having declined below that level after the US Q1 GDP report. The risk-positive market environment makes it difficult for the US Dollar to extend its rebound and allows the pair to edge higher.
Gold: XAU/USD steady below $2,000 after US first-tier figures Premium
Spot one failed once again to run beyond the $2,000 threshold and trades around $1,990.00 a troy ounce. XAU/USD bottomed for the day at $1,974.06 as the US Dollar gathered temporal momentum following the release of the United States' critical macroeconomic figures.
Cosmos price at the brink of meltdown as ATOM completes dead-cat bounce
Cosmos (ATOM) price is playing a dangerous game with the faith of its bulls. A very volatile Thursday saw price action move overall by 20%, first dropping 10% in the ASIA PAC session and next rallying 10% in the US session.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.