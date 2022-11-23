In today's live stream, Coach Dale shared how Oil Shares continued to advance with WTI declining and believes this could be a foreshadowing for The Miners.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0400 after disappointing US PMI data
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to a fresh five-day high above 1.0370. The disappointing PMI data from the US, which showed that the business activity in the private sector contracted sharply in early November, weighed heavily on the US Dollar.
GBP/USD surpasses 1.2000 amid strong USD selloff
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and climbed above 1.2000 in the American session on Wednesday. The renewed US Dollar weakness following the weaker than expected PMI prints seems to be providing a boost to the pair ahead of FOMC Minutes.
Gold rebounds above $1,740 ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold price gained traction and turned positive on the day above $1,740. The disappointing PMI surveys from the US triggered a US Dollar selloff and helped XAU/USD push higher. The 10-year US T-bond yield, however, holds steady for now, limiting the pair's upside.
FTX bankruptcy hearing update, SBF says “could make customers whole”
The crypto markets continue to remain volatile due to the major developments since the first week of November. Some critical events over the last three weeks include FTX’s implosion, an exploiter who stole $600 million worth of digital assets from the bankrupt exchange.
US S&P Global PMI Preview: Will markets continue to price in a 50 bps Fed hike? Premium
The level of business activity in the US will come under scrutiny when S&P Global releases the preliminary findings of its US private sector business activity surveys for November, on Wednesday, November 23. Surveys' notes on input prices could impact the USD's valuation.