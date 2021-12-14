Market movers today
In Sweden, we expect November CPIF and CPIF excl. Energy to print 3.3 % yoy and 1.7 % yoy, respectively.
In the US, the producer price inflation is more in focus than normally to gauge whether the strong inflation pressures in the US economy are starting to abate.
The Hungarian central bank is expected to hike rates further by 40bps to 2.50% and hence continue its vivid hiking cycle which has been ongoing since May this year.
Overnight we get Chinese industrial production and retail sales, which are expected to show a modest moderation in the growth rate relative to November last year.
The 60 second overview
Omicron concerns hit commodity prices: In commodities, crude oil extended a retreat in part on the possible obstacles to global reopening if omicron leads to wider mobility curbs. Other raw material prices also weakened, spurring declines in commodity currencies, led by the Australian dollar but also the Norwegian kroner got hit.
EU stand-off over rule of law issues: Yesterday, French president Emmanuel Macron met with leaders of Hungary, Poland and Czech Republic to discuss deep-seated issues relating to rule-of-law. The French president said after the meeting that he wants to move forward with resolving the stand-off with Poland and Hungary during the first half of next year, when France holds the rotating EU presidency through "dialogue". However, postponing the issue until spring also raises the possibility that the EU Court of Justice will rule that the Eastern European countries need to adhere to the Rule-of-Law principles in order to receive EU funds, which have been held back unofficially by EU from these countries so far. The Polish and Hungarian currencies weakened on the back of the news (although also driven by weakening global risk sentiment).
Equities: Risk-off re-emerged on Monday, with equities lower and defensives beating the tape in a slow session. Yield curve flattening another theme for markets, but without the classic growth-vs-value trade emerging. Rate sensitive defensives the only winners, with health care, utilities, consumer staples and real estate higher. Tech, energy and consumer discretionary in the other end, selling off 2-3%. S&P500 closed down -0.9%, Dow -0.9%, Nasdaq -1.4% and Russell 2000 -1.4%. Asian markets are following the move lower this morning, with the Chinese property sector weighing on market sentiment. US futures have however turned slightly positive.
FI: Global bond yields continue to decline and the curves flatten ahead of the string of central bank meetings this week. At the same time, the break-even inflation (BEI) rates have declined as nominal yields have declined more than real yields. The 10Y US BEI rate has declined some 30bp since mid-November. In Europe the 10Y German BEI-rate has also declined since mid-November, but to a smaller extent and here both nominal and real rates have declined.
FX: Yesterday's session was characterised by currencies that do well amid global curve flattening in the likes of USD, JPY and CHF. On the other hand, NOK suffered heavily from both the global environment and markets doubting Norges Bank's signal of a rate hike on Thursday. That returned EUR/NOK back above 10.20. EUR/SEK was little changed and still trades in the mid-10.20s.
Credit: As was the case on Friday, CDS indices outperformed cash bonds yesterday. iTraxx Xover tightened 2.5bp (to 257bp) and Main 0.7bp (to 51.7bp). Both HY and IG bonds closed unchanged.
Nordic macro
In Sweden, we expect November CPIF and CPIF excl. Energy to print 3.3 % yoy and 1.7 % yoy, respectively. That 0.1 p.p. above and 0.2 p.p. below Riksbank's respective forecasts. Normally, core inflation falls slightly on a monthly basis in November, being pulled lower by international flight tickets and charter packages. This year, there is a risk of a slightly bigger drop as especially charter packages showed an unusually large increase in October. These price cuts are partially balanced by higher food and clothing prices. Hence, we expect core inflation to drop a tenth on a monthly basis. The tricky part these days, however, is to gauge the impact from energy prices and in particular electricity prices. Not only was the weather unusually cold in the last week of November, pushing the electricity price at the consumer level 7.0 % higher month on month, car fuel also continued to rise to record highs.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases Fed-inspired losses, closes in on 1.1300
EUR/USD fell toward 1.1200 after the Fed announced that it will increase the reductions in asset purchases to $30 billion per month. Powell, however, noted that they will not hike the policy rate until taper is completed and allowed the pair to rebound toward 1.1300.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
GBP/USD recovers to mid-1.3200s as dollar loses interest
GBP/USD reversed its direction after falling below 1.3200 and turned positive on the day near 1.3250. The US Dollar Index lost its traction with FOMC Chairman Powell noting that there won't be a rate hike before the taper is over.
Gold returns above $1,770 during Powell's presser
Gold made a sharp U-turn from the two-month low it set at $1,753 and turned positive on the day above $1,770. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield is edging higher toward 1.5%, the greenback is struggling to find demand amid Powell's cautious remarks.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?