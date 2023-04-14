Share:

Asia Market Update: SGD drops slightly with weak GDP data & somewhat surprising MAS statement; Major US bank earnings start tonight.

General trend

- In Singapore a slight majority of analysts expected a 6th consecutive tightening move by MAS in order to tackle inflation, so the pause along with the conservative MAS statement on the inflation outlook saw a weakening of the S$.

- Gold extended gains amid USD weakness; The US dollar index is testing one year lows at 100.78 during the morning.

- Nikkei outperforms on results from big component Fast Retailing.

- US equity markets rose 1-2% on the back of soft inflation data overnight, after March PPI rose at the slowest annual pace since Jan 2021.

- US retail sales tonight.

- Eyes will be closely watching the forward guidance of some major US banks reporting tonight (JPM, C, WFO) for any signs of credit strains going forward given recent credit shocks due to US banking instability.

- China MLF decision expected on Monday (the PBOC conducts MLF Operations around the 15th of the month).

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- (AU) ASX 200 opens flat at 7,325.

- (AU) AOFM [Australia debt agency]: New 21 Dec 2034 Treasury Bond is planned to be issued via syndication in the week beginning 17 Apr (subject to market conditions).

- (AU) Cyclone Isla sets wind speed record but spares populated areas from major damage.

- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) money printing [QE] had ~NZ$20B in losses - NZ Press.

- (NZ) New Zealand Feb Net Migration: 11.7K v +5.2K prior.

China/Hong Kong

- (CN) Shanghai Composite opens +0.2% at 3,326.

- (HK) Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 20,422.

- (HK) Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) buys HK$9.05B to defend currency peg (third time in last 8 days).

- (CN) Asset Management Association of China (AMAC) increases oversight of private funds; notes concerns about risky bond investments - Chinese press [update].

- (CN) China to keep special Bond issuance strong in 2Q - China press.

- (CN) Top banks in China reported to be planning to sell $5.8B in bond sales to support capital needs - US financial press.

- (CN) China Interest Rate Body urges banks to lower deposit rate - Chinese press.

- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY15B v CNY9.0B prior in 7-day reverse repos: Net drains CNY2B v injects CNY1.0B prior.

- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.8606 v 6.8658 prior.

- (CN) PBOC Gov Yi: Expects China 2023 GDP growth at about 5% (consistent with official targets announced earlier in the year at the Two Sessions).

- (CN) PBOC Gov Yi Gang met Tuesday (US time) with US Fed's Powell to discuss China/US relationship and economic and financial situation - US financial press.

- (CN) China conducted missile launch drill in the Xinjiang region - China state media.

- (CN) China Pres Xi: To improve domestic business environment and progress in key technology research.

- (CN) China Ministry of Finance says China and Russia exploring the feasibility of a free trade agreement - press.

- (CN) China Agriculture Min: Issues Action Plan to reduce soymeal rations in animal feed to less than 13% by 2025.

Japan

- (JP) Nikkei 225 opens +0.6% at 28,321.

- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): USD supplying operation has take-up of $1.0M.

- (JP) Japan BOJ Gov Ueda: BOJ base case is not a severe global downturn.

- In Japan after yesterday's close Fast Retailing reported strong H1 results and raised outlook; Management in post earnings comments, declared 5-year and 10-year sales targets at ¥5T and ¥10T respectively (current annual rev ~¥2.5T).

- Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Prices ¥164.4B multi-tranche Yen-denominated bond offering [5 tranches] - US financial press.

South Korea

- (KR) Korea Kospi opens +0.7% to 2,580.

- (KR) Korea BOK Gov: Not concerned about specific USD/KRW rate.

- (KR) South Korea said to be cracking down on false rumors about financial companies.

Other Asia

- (SG) SINGAPORE Q1 ADVANCE GDP Q/Q: -0.7% V -0.1%E; Y/Y: +0.1% V +0.6%E.

- (SG) SINGAPORE MONETARY AUTHORITY (MAS) BI-ANNUAL MONETARY POLICY STATEMENT: TO MAINTAIN PREVAILING SLOPE OF POLICY BAND [leaves policy unchanged; first unchanged policy in 6 meetings].

- (TW) Taiwan Deputy Foreign Min Lee: Taiwan is preparing plans in case of Chinese economic blockade.

- Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Said to still consider increasing foundry quotes in H2 2023 - Digitimes.

- (CN) China sanctions US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman McCaul over Taiwan – press.

- (MY) Malaysian employee pension fund refutes social media speculation about cash crunch (Update - press).

North America

- Boeing (BA) stops delivery of some 737 MAX aircraft due to "quality issue" raised by supplier Spirit AeroSystems; Currently active 737s can continue flying, there is no immediate safety risk - press, (Stock down 5% after hours).

- (US) Reportedly Republicans are preparing a proposal to suspend the debt limit by one year to May 2024 - Roll Call.

- (US) MAR PPI FINAL DEMAND M/M: -0.5% V +0.0%E; Y/Y: 2.7% V 3.0%E (slowest annual pace since Jan 2021); (ex-food/energy) M/M: -0.1% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 3.4% v 3.4%e.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 239K V 235KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.81M V 1.84ME.

- (US) Fed releases factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing decline to $67.6B v $69.7B w/w; Banks have borrowed $71.8 v $79B w/w from new BTFP facility.

- (US) NY Fed desk plans to conduct small value operations of approx $150M over the month Apr 14 to May 11.

Europe

- (NL) ECB's Wunsch (Netherlands): Next rate decision is between 25bps and 50bps; Reiterates we have more to do, directionally, on rates - CNBC.

- (DE) ECB's Nagel (Germany): Expect tightening cycle to continue; Core inflation is still very high - Washington.

- (EU) ECB's Vasle (Slovenia): Underlying inflation moving in wrong direction; Considering 25 or 50 bps hikes for the May meeting.

- OPEC Monthly Oil Report: Usual US seasonal demand uptick could take a hit from any economic weakness due to interest rate hikes; Maintained its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- ASX200 +0.5%; Hang Seng flat; Shanghai Composite +0.4%; Nikkei 225 +1.1%; Kospi +0.6%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, DAX +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.2%.

- EUR 1.1045 - 1.1075 ; JPY 132.27 - 132.63 ; AUD 0.6776 - 0.6794 ; NZD 0.6289 - 0.6315.

- Gold +0.1% at $2,057/oz; Crude Oil +0.5% at $82.55/brl; Copper +1.0% at $4.1692/lb.