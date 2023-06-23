Share:

EZ – Inflation should decline further

Next week (June 30), a first flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for June is expected. In May, inflation already fell to 6.1% y/y. Fortunately, all major components (energy, food and services) contributed to this slowing momentum. For June, we expect a further slight decline in inflation. This is mainly because the dynamics of energy and food prices have already started a sustained downward trend, which we expect to continue in the coming months.

With regard to the development of core inflation, the uncertainty for the outlook is somewhat higher. Core inflation can again be divided into prices for goods (weight of approx. 38%) and for services (weight of approx. 62%). In the price dynamics of goods, a further decline can be expected with a high degree of probability. This is mainly because producer prices, which are an early indicator for goods prices, have already fallen significantly recently. This reflects the normalization of the situation after the problems with supply chains in 2021 and 2022. Currently, a reduction in storage capacities is underway, which is having a dampening effect on the price structure in global goods prices.

In contrast, the outlook for services inflation is more uncertain. At the country level, a downward trend in services inflation can already be observed in Germany, France and Spain. In these countries, the inflation level for services is already close to 4% y/y. In Italy, on the other hand, stagnation can currently only be observed at a level of around 5% y/y. The data also shows that, in the services segment, tourism and leisure & culture are keeping inflation dynamics high. A sustainable decline in services inflation is only possible with a visible slowdown in price dynamics in tourism and leisure & culture. This is not yet apparent at present. The inflation data in these two segments will therefore be a particular focus of our analysis in the coming months.

Due to the very slow decline in services inflation than anticipated thus far, we have raised our inflation forecast for 2024 from 2.7% to 2.8%. For 2025, we continue to expect inflation of 2.0%.

