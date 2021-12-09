Danish card and MobilePay data shows spending up by around 10% for the first week of December compared to the same week 2019. Accounting for price developments and changes in cash spending, this amounts to spending at 5% above 2019 -" so in line with the overall trend in private consumption. We are seeing some noise in the data due to the timing of Black Friday, which took place a week later in 2019 than this year, leading to some volatility in retail data.
Retail spending is largely performing well following Black Friday, however, we are seeing some signs of weakness in spending in physical stores last week, which is performing under 2020 levels, but in line with 2019.
Restaurant spending is coming down, though new restrictions and rising infection numbers has not led to a sharp decline in spending. It is worth noting, that the weakness in recent weeks is largely driven by declining spending among the over-65-year-olds. Currently Danes over 65 are spending around 15% less than in 2019 -" by comparison, they where spending 10% above 2019 level in October. For Danes under 35 we have seen hardly any effect of the rising infection numbers.
Other types of social spending -" like theatres, concert halls and cinemas, are starting to show signs of weakness, hotel spending has also been declining somewhat, though not dramatically. Travel spending continues to drop, and is now around 40% below 2019- level.
New restrictions on opening hours of restaurants and nightlife, as well as rising infections and recommendations to cancel social events, is likely to affect service spending significantly in coming weeks.
