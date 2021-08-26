In today's stream, Coach Dale interviewed Adam Button from Forexlive. Adam covered CADJPY, Copper and fundamentals around Delta and Jackson Hole.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD edges lower after bullish comments from Fed's Bullard
EUR/USD has dropped back toward 1.1750 after Fed member Bullard said he wants the Fed to complete tapering in Q1 2022. Earlier, the pair advanced after US GDP missed estimates with 6.6% annualized growth Tension is mounting toward Fed Chair Powell's critical speech on Friday.
GBP/USD dips under 1.3750 as Brexit causes shortage warning
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 after UK supermarkets warned of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit. The dollar is on the rise as traders reposition ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech on Friday. US GDP missed with 6.6%.
XAU/USD eyes weekly lows near $1775 ahead of Jackson Hole showdown
Gold prints losses following the previous day’s decline on Thursday. US Dollar Index bounces back to near 93.00 ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium. Lower US Treasury yields capped the downside for the precious metal.
BTC reverses, causing altcoin gains to crumble
Bitcoin price has slid below a vital support level and is likely to head toward the next significant barrier. While this downswing could be a minor sell-off, altcoins seem to be showing no strength as they slice through critical demand areas.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.