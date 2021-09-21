September 20-25 trade ideas

US stock market corrects, gold recovers and the crypto market drops hard! Best trade opportunities during this week in the article!
Let’s check the charts and set some goals!
Nasdaq (US100)
The US100 index plunges as the US dollar strengthens. The US stock market will face a big correction at the end of September!
Daily chart
NASDAQ faces the correction everybody has been waiting several months. US stock index gained by more than 120% since March 2020 drop. Targets are 14600 (2,7%) and 14000 (7,1%).
Gold (XAU/USD)
Gold has always been the best safe-haven asset. This market turbulence period will not be an exception. XAU/USD already shows strength against the whole market, and we suppose this trend to continue. Targets are $1777 and $1783.
Bitcoin (BTC/USD)
Bitcoin price demonstrates that the community does not recognize crypto as a safe haven. Bitcoin plunges by 8% on Monday. Despite this, we expect the pullback to happen during this week if Bitcoin steaks above $44 200 by the end of Monday's trading session. Target is $47 000. If it breaks, $42 850 support level and holds below it, we will see a drop with the target at $40 500.
This post is written and submitted by FBS Markets for informational purposes only. In no way shall it be interpreted or construed to create any warranties of any kind, including an offer to buy or sell any currencies or other instruments. The views and ideas shared in this post are deemed reliable and based on the most up-to-date and trustworthy sources. However, the company does not take any responsibility for accuracy and completeness of the information, and the views expressed in the post may be subject to change without prior notice.
