Market mood suddenly turned sour yesterday on news that Apple would slow hiring and cut spending in some businesses due to the recession fears, and Gazprom declared force majeure.
The S&P 500 reversed early-session losses and Apple lost more than 2%. Crude oil kicked off the week on a positive note, as Joe Biden’s visit to Saudi Arabia only served to escalate tensions between the two nations, instead of melting ice following Khashoggi’s murder in 2018.
Gazprom declared force majeure starting from June 14th on the back of a gas turbine, that is stuck in Canada following repairs due to sanctions. Canada said it will release the part, but the news suggests that there’s no chance of the turbine being returned before July 21, to allow Nordstream 1 operate again this Thursday.
The EURUSD is better bid since Monday, not because there is more faith in the euro but, because the dollar is broadly softer.
Today, we don’t have much on today’s economic calendar that would send the US dollar sharply higher, the FOMC members are also at their quiet period before next week’s meeting.
So, what will matter are the next earnings. Today, Netflix will release its latest earnings, and will likely reveal further weakness in subscriptions.
