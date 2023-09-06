Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information ("information") contained on this Blog, constitutes marketing communication and it has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Further, the information contained within this Blog does not contain (and should not be construed as containing) investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. LMAX Group has not verified the accuracy or basis-in-fact of any claim or statement made by any third parties as comments for every Blog entry. LMAX Group will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the above information. While the produced information was obtained from sources deemed to be reliable, LMAX Group does not provide any guarantees about the reliability of such sources. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at his or her own risk. It is not a place to slander, use unacceptable language or to promote LMAX Group or any other FX, Spread Betting and CFD provider and any such postings, excessive or unjust comments and attacks will not be allowed and will be removed from the site immediately. LMAX Group will clearly identify and mark any content it publishes or that is approved by LMAX Group. FX and CFDs are leveraged products that can result in losses exceeding your deposit. They are not suitable for everyone so please ensure you fully understand the risks involved. The information on this website is not directed at residents of the United States of America, Australia (we will only deal with Australian clients who are "wholesale clients" as defined under the Corporations Act 2001), Canada (although we may deal with Canadian residents who meet the "Permitted Client" criteria), Singapore or any other jurisdiction where FX trading and/or CFD trading is restricted or prohibited by local laws or regulations. LMAX Limited operates a multilateral trading facility. LMAX Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (firm registration number 509778) and is a company registered in England and Wales (number 6505809). Our registered address is Yellow Building, 1A Nicholas Road, London, W11 4AN.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the defensive above 1.0730, with eyes on EU Retail Sales, US Services PMI
The EUR/USD pair remains under selling pressure near 1.0732 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The Euro is weakened against the US Dollar (USD) amid fears of a recession in the Eurozone following the weaker economic data.
GBP/USD consolidates near multi-month low, holds above mid-1.2500s on subdued USD demand
The GBP/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight modest bounce from the 1.2530-1.2525 region, or its lowest level since June 13 and oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Wednesday.
Gold remains vulnerable, looks to $1,916 confluence support
Gold price is sitting at fresh six-day lows near $1,925, pausing its four-day losing streak, as the United States Dollar (USD) rally takes a breather ahead of the release of a fresh batch of high-impact economic data from the US.
Optimism whales add 40 million OP tokens to their holdings
Optimism whales' spending pattern strongly suggests a widespread accumulation. These investors have accumulated tens of millions of OP tokens in the last two months. Considering that OP price has slumped 25% in the last month, these high-networth investors are buying the dips and are likely expecting an explosive move soon.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Strength may spook markets, boosting US Dollar Premium
Shop until you drop – the restless US consumer should never be underestimated, and fresh strength from services activity, America's largest sector, also warrants caution. The Federal Reserve (Fed) fears an acceleration of "sticky" inflation, and any positive surprise in the sector’s performance may spook the bank and markets.