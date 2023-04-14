Share:

EZ - Business sentiment should stabilise at moderate level in April

Next week (April 21), a first flash estimate of Eurozone PMI data for April will be published. In March, the sentiment of service providers in particular continued to brighten strongly. By contrast, sentiment in industry fell slightly, due in particular to a slowdown in final demand. In our view, this reflects a global economic slowdown, at least temporarily.

In the current environment, we expect a slight weakening of sentiment among service providers and a slight recovery in sentiment among industrial companies. The recent turmoil in the US banking sector has increased uncertainty for the Eurozone's economic outlook, in our view. This is mainly because a stronger than expected slowdown in the US economy will have a direct and indirect dampening effect on the Eurozone economy. Directly, because the US is by far the most important trading partner for goods in the Eurozone, with a share of about 19%. Indirectly, because the US is also the most important trading partner for China, and therefore China's economic development will also suffer from a stronger cooling of the US economy. China, on the other hand, with a share of around 10%, is an equally important sales market for Eurozone exports, whose outlook would also be indirectly affected.

With regard to the domestic economy, it also remains to be seen to what extent the ECB's rapid interest rate steps will have a dampening effect on particularly vulnerable segments such as the construction industry in the medium term. In Germany, the construction sector has gained considerably in importance for the economy since 2010 and its share of value added has risen from around 4.3% to 6%. In contrast, the construction sector in Spain has lost considerable importance since 2010, falling from a share of 9% to 5%. In France and Italy, the share has remained more or less stable. Against this backdrop, we believe that Germany's economy in particular will suffer from rising interest rates and a likely weakening construction sector in the short term. We therefore maintain our cautious GDP growth forecast of 0.6% for the Eurozone for 2023.

It's that time again – The US debt limit has been reached

During the coming weeks, the debate about raising or suspending the public debt limit will heat up in the US. The debt limit of USD 31.4 trillion was already reached in mid-January. Since then, payments due have been financed by specified ‘extraordinary’ measures, but these have a time limit. The US Treasury estimates that solvency is guaranteed at least until early June.

The debates about the debt limit and the regular last-minute agreement are part of a ritual to which the financial markets have become accustomed over the past few years. Accordingly, the markets are relaxed about June, and so far the debate has had no noticeable impact. In fact, a (close) agreement is again the most likely scenario.

At the same time, however, it is important not to forget what is at stake here. The US government bond market is the largest and most liquid market in the world. Central banks hold their USD foreign currency reserves in US Treasuries. Defaults - but also just delays in payments - would shake the financial markets globally. In addition, the credit rating of the US would be downgraded, with unforeseeable effects on all financial transactions where US government bonds serve as collateral.

The increase in the debt limit must pass through both chambers of the US Congress. In the House of Representatives, Republicans hold 222 of the 435 seats, giving them a slim majority. In the Senate, 51 Democratic senators face 49 Republican ones. Nevertheless, the Senate will also require the support of some Republican senators. Only when a majority of 60 votes is reached can a bill no longer be held up by filibusters (standing speeches). If the increase in the debt limit were to be packed into a vote on the budget, a simple majority would also suffice, as there is a time limit on debate here. But this is again subject to conditions.

The opposition Republicans will have their approval bought as dearly as possible and tied to concessions. The caucus itself, however, is anything but homogeneous, as was evident in the election of the speaker of the House earlier this year, which took several rounds of voting. But there are also factions within the Democrats. This was evident, for example, in the negotiations on the Democratic president's spending packages last year. So, in sum, there are very complex negotiations ahead, with a tense situation to be worked through.

There are a number of considerations for preventing a default even if the debt limit is not increased. One of these is to continue interest payments in exchange for correspondingly larger cuts in other expenditures. Among other things, this would affect salaries, pension payments and government health insurance payments. This would have a massive impact on the US economy. Moreover, this approach could be challenged in court, as there is no legal basis for favoring individual ‘creditor groups’. Another approach is for the US Treasury to exercise its right to mint coins and mint a coin with an appropriate value. This, too, would be an unprecedented course of action and would therefore involve corresponding imponderables. These measures could thus only prevent the worst, but confidence in US government securities would already have been shaken.

