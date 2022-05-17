It’s a new week but the same old story for financial markets as global growth concerns and inflation fears leave investors on edge.
Asian shares advanced on Tuesday morning despite the negative close on Wall Street overnight, after soft Chinese economic data added further pressure on the global economic outlook. These gains were the product of some technology firms rising as market players evaluated a possible relaxation in China’s regulatory crackdown on the industry. The easing of lockdown restrictions in Shanghai is also helping more positive sentiment.
European futures are pointing to a positive open, but gains could be limited by the sense of caution in the air. Although U.S futures are positive following a mixed session yesterday, more volatility could be expected this afternoon due to key US economic reports and speeches from numerous Fed officials.
Weak economic data from the world’s two largest economies has left a bitter aftertaste in the mouth of investors and reinforced concerns around the global economic landscape. Adding to the horrible cocktail are ongoing geopolitical risks which continue to sap confidence and sour appetite towards riskier assets. Given how sentiment remains shaky and fragile, equity markets could be primed for further losses as investors turn to safe haven assets.
On the data front, the UK’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in almost 50 years and employment continued to grow in April. Official figures from the Office for National Statistics showed the country’s jobless rate dropped to 3.7% from 3.8% in Q1 of 2022 – the lowest since 1974. Sterling appreciated across the board following the report with GBPUSD pushing above 1.2400.
A volatile week ahead for the dollar?
King dollar kicked off the week in shaky fashion despite crossing 105.0 last Friday, its highest level since December 2002. Regardless of the slow start, it has appreciated against almost every single G10 currency this month thanks to Fed rate hike expectations and risk aversion stemming from global growth concerns and ongoing geopolitical risks.
The next few days could be volatile for the currency due to key economic reports and numerous speeches from Federal Reserve officials. All eyes will be on the U.S April retail sales and industrial production data this afternoon which the former providing fresh insight into how U.S consumers are coping with high inflation. Fed Chair Powell will be under the spotlight today with other policymakers also on the wires, and if they strike a hawkish tone, this may fuel speculation of a 75-basis point rate hike in June, ultimately elevating the dollar.
Looking at the Dollar Index (DXY), bulls are certainly in a position of power. There have been consistently higher highs and higher lows. However, a technical pullback could be in the making before bulls propel prices higher. 105.00 remains a key level of interest.
Commodity spotlight – Oil
Oil prices were on standby on Tuesday morning after closing at the highest level in almost eight weeks in the previous session. Oil bulls cheered reports about Shanghai reporting no new Covid-19 infections for a third consecutive day. However, news that Hungary resisted the European Union’s move to ban Russian oil imports capped upside gains.
The global commodity remains pulled and tugged by various forces. On one side of the equation, concerns over rising interest rates and recession fears continue to support oil bears. However, bulls remain encouraged by ongoing geopolitical risks revolving around Russia and Ukraine. Taking a look at the technical picture, WTI has gained over 50% since the start of 2022. Prices are trading around $114 as of writing with the current upside momentum potentially taking prices towards $116.60 and $120, respectively. A decline back below $110 may trigger a selloff towards the $100 level.
Commodity spotlight – Gold
Gold bulls fought back yesterday after prices dipped to their lowest level since late January 2022. A weaker dollar and slight retreat in Treasury yields were seen as key factors triggering a move to the upside. Regardless of recent gains, the precious metal is certainly not out of the woods yet. Should the pending US economic data and speeches from Fed officials boost Fed hike expectations and propel the dollar higher, gold could be in trouble.
On the technical front, prices are approaching the 200-day Simple Moving Average at around $1835. A break above this level could open the door back towards $1855. Should $1835 prove to be reliable resistance, gold may decline back below $1800.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears take charge, carving out the path to a new daily low
AUD/USD reverses the pullback from the weekly top, after posting the biggest daily fall in a week, as traders prepare for the all-important Australia employment report for April. The broad risk-off mood probe the recovery moves near 0.6975-80 amid the early Thursday morning in Asia.
EUR/USD sees a downside to 1.0400 as risk-off mood looms, EU Consumer Confidence in focus
The EUR/USD pair is attempting to find a cushion around 1.0460 after a sheer downside move from 1.0564 recorded on Wednesday. A thunderous FX arena on a soaring risk-aversion theme brought a swift sell-off in the risk-sensitive currencies.
Gold remains steady around $1,820 despite the freaky risk-off impulse
Gold price is oscillating in a tight range of $1,815.64-1,822.05 in the early Asian session despite the market mood jitters on soaring inflation worldwide. The precious metal has not been affected by intensified negative impulse in the FX domain.
Why Dogecoin-killer Shiba Inu may return to $0.00001
Shiba continues to consolidate after last week's flash crash. However, despite a flurry of activity across the cryptocurrency market, SHIB has not seen any marked difference in volume participation – a possible warning signal for bulls.
Five trends to drive the global economy regardless of the outcome of the war in Ukraine
We believe the world is in a turning point in more than one way. The war in Ukraine has highlighted that we have seen the end of a long and peaceful era - an era where stronger economic ties were thought to lower the risk of conflicts – a thought also at the core of EU.