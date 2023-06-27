Tuesday’s run of US economic data was impressive across the board and this was enough to fuel the resulting price action of higher stocks and a lower US Dollar. The key standouts were US durable goods and consumer confidence reports, while sentiment was also boosted on news out of China of more practical and effective support for the economy.

This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.