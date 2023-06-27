Tuesday’s run of US economic data was impressive across the board and this was enough to fuel the resulting price action of higher stocks and a lower US Dollar. The key standouts were US durable goods and consumer confidence reports, while sentiment was also boosted on news out of China of more practical and effective support for the economy.
This analysis is for informational and educational purposes only. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell anything. MarketPunks is not a financial advisor and this does not constitute investment advice. All of the information contained herein should be independently verified and confirmed. Please be aware of the risks involved with trading in currencies, stocks, commodities, cryptocurrencies and sports. Do not trade with money you cannot afford to lose. It is recommended that you consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD firm above 1.0950; Sintra and inflation data on the radar Premium
EUR/USD rose on Tuesday despite upbeat US economic data and higher Treasury yields. The pair peaked at 1.0977, the highest level since Thursday, and then pulled back, finding support above 1.0940. Wall Street's main indexes finished higher, helping the pair hold onto its gains.
AUD/USD near 0.6700 ahead of Australia's inflation data Premium
AUD/USD is moving sideways, unable to consolidate above 0.6700. In a few hours, Australia will release the Monthly Consumer Price Index, which is expected to show a decline in May from 6.8% to 6.1%. The report is critical ahead of next week's RBA meeting.
Gold bears wiped the floor with the bulls, but will they emerge again?
Gold price dropped on Tuesdays to complete the week's opening balance between $1,933 and $1,910 round numbers. The yellow metal fell from a high of $1,930.73 to a low of $1,910.89. Essentially, the market went after the money on the downside following a narrow inside day on Monday.
New evidence suggests SEC's common enterprise claim against Ripple doesn't hold, John Deaton says
John Deaton, an XRP proponent and founder of Crypto-Law US, identified a developer of the XRPLedger who didn’t receive any funds from the payment firm, a case that could help Ripple defend itself in the lawsuit against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
US: A 17-Month High in Consumer Confidence as Recession fears fade
Consumer confidence rose to its highest level in 17 months in June amid a brighter take on the current situation and a less dire assessment of the future.