Markets
In full-on catch-up mode, Japanese equities have rallied today after the long weekend in Japan, with the Nikkei back above 27k and USDJPY flying through 120 for the first time since 2016 as factor rotation is in full force following Fed Chair Powell's comments on Monday and the move in rates. Europe should follow the rotational script as in times of uncertainty, focus on predictability.
Market sentiment has remained steady despite a frightening mix of macro risks. The one positive factor for investors has been Chinese authorities more proactively supporting asset markets in recent days. Technical aspects and positioning have sent constructive signals too. More broadly, though, geopolitical tensions, soaring energy prices and central banks normalizing policies would not typically be seen as supporting risk-taking.
From a monetary policy perspective, the fight against inflation could become much more challenging and easily scare investors. Unless inflation was truly transitory and dropped back to target mainly by itself, central banks will ultimately have to slow their economies to bring things back under control.
Forex
TY's remained under pressure this morning as the US generic 10y UST yield pushed above 2.30% to highs just above + 2.33% and sent Japanese interbank traders immediately on the bid for USD's into the Tokyo fix, swiftly followed by oil importers leading the charge through 120 USDJPY on the back of surging oil prices. The lack of official pushback on the break of the critical psychological 120 level has likely emboldened fast money speculators.
However, rising odds of verbal intervention with breaking 120 could temper the rally. Thus, while USDJPY could remain at a high level and possibly increase a bit further but it's probably worth rolling the dice on reversion; we may be nearing the limits of the recent move higher.
SPI Asset Management provides forex, commodities, and global indices analysis, in a timely and accurate fashion on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.
Our publications are for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily SPI Asset Management its officers or directors. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. Losses can exceed investments.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains vulnerable near 1.1000 amid firmer yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading pressured below 1.1000, as the US dollar tracks the ongoing rally in the Treasury yields on the Fed's aggressive tightening plans. The Russia-Ukraine stand-off also underpins the safe-haven dollar. ECB and Fed speeches awaited.
USD/JPY renews six year high above 120.00 as US T-bond yields refresh multi-day top
USD/JPY remains firmer around the highest levels since 2016, well beyond 120.00. Yields rally as IMF’s Rhee joins hawkish Fedspeak, dovsh BOJ’s Kuroda and Ukraine-Russia crisis. Comments from Fed policymakers, Ukraine updates will be crucial for near-term directions.
Gold pares losses below $1,950 as Russia-Ukraine news battles firmer yields
Gold (XAU/USD) prices consolidate intraday losses around $1,935 heading into Tuesday’s European session as market sentiment improves on fresh headlines from Russia and Ukraine. Even so, strong US Treasury yields challenge the bullion buyers.
Here is why Bitcoin is pumping and Ethereum price hit $3,000
Bitcoin price saw a sudden uptick in buying pressure causing Ethereum and altcoins to surge. This move can be explained from a technical and on-chain perspective, complementing each other. Ethereum retested the $3,000 level while altcoins are rising violently.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes. Despite the effort that has been put into the dot plot, we cannot overlook the wording that came along with it.