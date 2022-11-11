Outlook: Commerzbank was probably the first to say “US inflation has probably passed its peak.” If so, the implications are not clear and do not point to a single path for anything else, including GDP and the Fed’s perception of the economy and its job. Others point out that inflation peaked in June at 9.1%, as though a downward trajectory was always inevitable.

The bond market response to CPI was exaggerated—the 2-year yield fell from over 4.7% to 4.32% and the 10/2 spread widened a little more to 0.52%. Worse, the CME FedWatch tool shows expectations for Dec at 50 bp to 4.25-4.75%, the level to which the Fed herded the market, but by March the market sees only another 50 bp to 4.75-5.0% and a plurality (40.7%) have the same for June, meaning March will have the terminal rate. This is so improbable we wonder how folks can trade this way with a straight face, and we blame herd mentality.

The idea the Fed will “pivot” on a single data point—and data it doesn’t even use (preferring the PCE version over CPI)—is dumb. And that’s true whether you view “pivot” as meaning lesser hikes from now one or an early end to hikes or a terminal rate capped at 5%.

We don’t like it and don’t trust it. One happy CPI reading does not a pivoting Fed make, and besides, the UK and eurozone are entering recession while the US is still going gangbusters. This means a bigger yield diff in the end favoring the dollar at whatever the pace, plus better growth—both indicators of a stronger currency, not a retreating one. But here we are with breakouts all over the place against the dollar, leaving us with the deduction that risk appetite is back, in spades.

Besides, today we get the University of Michigan report on consumer expectations for inflation, and the one-year expectation could be a rise. We know the Fed has some worry about the inflation mentality becoming embedded.

A giant move in one direction, especially counter-trend, needs to be viewed with extreme caution. Most breakouts are false, meaning they don’t last. This one is so big that if we follow the rules, we have to obey, like it or not. But at the same time, a pushback has to be expected. Breakouts are notoriously choppy and therefore confusing. We expect this breakout to clean out stale long dollar positions, perhaps for some weeks, especially if we get happy news from and about China and Ukraine. We already have Europeans basking in their high energy inventories.

But beware. Sentiment can overcome fundamental logic for only just so long.

Recession Tidbit: Then there is the tradeoff between inflation and recession. Bloomberg notes that Fed chief Powell has a preference for an obscure measure of recession risk—the “near-term forward spread” (“which tracks the difference between expected yields on three-month Treasury bills in 18 months and those on current T-bills”). And it just fell to minus 14 basis points yesterday for the first time since the pandemic hit in early 2020. We have no idea what this means or whether it’s decisive in any way, but Bloomberg thinks the weak implication is that the inversion means the economy is weak and the Fed should cut. “It has now joined other parts of the yield curve, such as three-month and 10-year, that have turned upside down, which typically shows expectations that economic growth is poised to halt.”

But clarion calls for recession are fewer every day. And “In this case, however, the inversion was set off by the report showing that inflation cooled in October, not by bad economic news that stoked recession fears.” Therefore, since this inversion was driven by inflation and not growth, “traders are becoming too optimistic about the return of easier monetary policy.” Rate cuts are hardly in the cards, and instead we should be remembering “higher for longer.”

Politics: It’s official—Arizona is the second weirdest state, after Florida. The candidate running for Senate from the Republican party says the US shouldn’t have entered WWI, the Rothschilds were behind the sinking of the Lusitania, Trump won the election, and a dozen other stupid ideas, most of them involving conspiracies and none of them something a Stanford graduate should embrace. He opposes a woman’s right to choose and aid to Ukraine, and would privatize Social Security. The other guy, his opponent, is an astronaut. He’s also the husband of the House member who got shot by a loonie and went on to sponsor gun control measures. This is a guy with skin in the game.

As of 11 am yesterday, the dingbat had 46.4% of the vote, with 70% having been counted, vs. 51.4% for the astronaut. We will probably get a decision over the weekend or Monday, although it could come as early as tonight.

We see the same wild dichotomy in qualifications in Georgia, where the Republican is a glaringly obvious hypocritical liar and as dumb as grass. The Dem went to Union Theological Seminary and is pastor of Martin Luther King’s church. How can the vote be so close that a runoff is needed? Nobody really knows. It could be that a very wide swathe of Americans are really very stupid and don’t bother to find out the candidates’ backgrounds and positions. They just vote a straight party line, and as noted before, they are voting against the identity-politics Dems no matter what.

Attention is turning from the women and black turnout to young people having made the difference in the election so far. The “youth” turnout was the second highest in the past 30 years. Forbes reports “According to estimates by Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement (CIRCLE), 27% of young people (ages 18-29) turned out to vote in the 2022 midterm election, making it the second-highest youth turnout rate for a midterm election in the past 30 years, behind only the historic 31% turnout in 2018. Votes cast by young people made up 12% of all votes in this midterm, almost equal to the 13% youth share of the vote in the 2014 and 2018 midterms.” The vast majority voted Dem.

So “youths” are 12% of the vote while voting by women of all ages is about 58%.

