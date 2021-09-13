Senator Joe Manchin says no way to pass $3.5trl budget bill [Video]

- Overview of headlines in play & main events this week (00:00).
- Summary of market sentiment at the EU open (1:11).
- Beijing to break up Ant's Alipay (2:46).
- Senator Joe Manchin says no way to pass $3.5trl budget bill (3:35).
- Iran to allow IAEA access to cameras in its atomic facilities (4:24).
- North Korea tests first 'strategic' cruise missile (5:19).
- Tropical Storm Nicholas located in the Gulf of Mexico (6:18).
- Main events to watch this week with US CPI & Retail Sales in focus (6:51).
- What to expect from the Apple product event on Tuesday (10:12).
EUR/USD hits two-week low on inflation worries, German uncertainty
EUR/USD is trading under 1.18, the lowest since late August as a cautious market mood boosts the safe-haven dollar. Worries about rising US inflation, the Fed's tapering intentions and German elections are pushing the pair lower.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 on damp market mood
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, pressured by the dollar-positive risk-averse mood. The pound is on the back foot amid high UK covid cases and uncertainty about the government's next moves.
XAU/USD consolidates losses below $1,800, US inflation eyed
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the key week on a positive note, on the bids near $1,793 while flashing 0.3% intraday gains at the latest. The yellow metal snapped a four-week uptrend the previous week as Fed tapering concerns escalate.
SafeMoon prepares for 50% upswing
SafeMoon price has been on a downswing for roughly two weeks, but this downswing has pushed it close to a stable demand barrier. Assuming the bulls make a comeback here, investors can expect a new uptrend to originate here.
Central banks exercise the pandemic option and keep markets waiting
Global markets have been anticipating the end, or at least the beginning of the end, of central bank intervention since January. Bankers, led by the US Fed, have been very reluctant to end their accommodation.