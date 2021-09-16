Economic data is mixed, but the market mood is better.
S&P 500 rebounds from its 50-dma, as Chinese stocks remain under a heavy selling pressure on latest news that the casino stocks will be subject to stricter regulations in Macau.
Nio is one Chinese stock that resists the broad selloff on Chinese stocks, as Tesla is poised to extend gains on improving risk appetite. However, the overall mood in other electric carmakers is not brilliant.
Oil hits $73pb on decent decline in weekly US crude inventories, and energy stocks rally.
Gold, on the other hand, remains offered near the $1800 per oz.
