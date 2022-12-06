Stocks fell and the US dollar strengthened on Monday on a stronger than expected ISM services read in the US, which came in above expectations, and hinted that the economic activity, at least in the US services sector continues growing, and growing un-ideally faster than expected despite the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) efforts to cool it down.

In the FX, the Aussie was slightly better bid after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its rates by another 25bp today, and took the rates to levels last seen a decade ago.

But elsewhere, the US dollar strengthened as a result of the hawkish Fed rectification. The dollar index first eased to a fresh low since June, then rebounded. It has way to recover above its 200-DMA, which may mean that some majors, including EURUSD and Cable could return below their 200-DMA as well.

Yet, even if we see rebounds in the US dollar, the medium to long term direction of the dollar will likely be the south in the coming months. The EURUSD could recover to 1.10, Cable to 1.30.

More stretched… Vontobel sees the USDJPY’s fair value at 100, and Standard Chartered predict Bitcoin could fall another 70%, and spur a 30% rally in gold!