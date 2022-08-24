A quieter session has seen stocks edge higher, but overall investors are firmly in wait-and-see mode ahead of Jackson Hole.
Stocks becalmed as selling pressure fades
“While the downward momentum of the past few days has eased off, particularly in US markets, there remains an underlying nervousness about the Jackson Hole meeting later in the week. The inflation shock-driven selloff from Monday and Tuesday has abated for now, as investors begin to think that the sheer size of expected price increases will need government intervention of a substantial sort. But buyers have yet to show up, and they are unlikely to do so until the contents of Powell’s speech are released.”
Commodity prices hold steady
“Commodities like gold and oil have made headway since the beginning of the week, and have held firm in trading so far today, suggesting a reversal higher could still be on the cards. This would bring inflation concerns back to the fore, and so the interplay between commodities and equities will be worth watching as a key driver of risk as we head into Jackson Hole and beyond.”
