EUR/USD holds above 0.9800 following two-day rebound
EUR/USD stays relatively quiet above 0.9800 during the European trading hours on Friday after having registered strong gains in the previous two days. Investors await HICP inflation data from the euro area and the Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index data from the US.
GBP/USD consolidates gains above 1.1100 after UK data
Following Thursday's impressive upsurge, GBP/USD trades in a relatively tight range above 1.1100 early Friday. The data from the UK revealed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 4.4% in the second quarter, compared to the market expectation for an expansion of 2.9%.
Gold needs to make it through $1,674-75 hurdle to confirm a bottom
Gold struggles to capitalize on its goodish rebound from more than a two-year low touched earlier this week and oscillates in a range through the Asian session on Friday. The US dollar languishes near the weekly low and is a key factor in offering some support to the dollar-denominated commodity.
Ethereum Classic bulls take charge, a retest of $30 on the cards
Ethereum Classic price ranges with no directional bias in sight. This trend could continue unless Bitcoin price decides to do something. Regardless, investors should prepare for a minor downtrend before ETC rallies.
BABA sheds 5% as audit issues arise, market tanks
Alibaba (BABA) stock has lost more ground early Thursday after Bloomberg released a story saying that the auditing activity taking place in Hong Kong of US-listed Chinese companies is off to an uneven start.