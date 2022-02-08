We review the open trades (EURNZD EURGBP AUDNZD) and discuss the setup in CADJPY.
Like the AUDNZD trade setup, signals are far from strong as we are trying to catch the CD leg of the Butterfly formation to the downside.
However, we do have solid confluence on the single currency baskets and the risk/reward is ample.
I am short at 0.9095.
