EUR/USD edges higher toward 0.9600
EUR/USD has managed to stage a rebound toward 0.9600 after having dropped below 0.9540 earlier in the day. The modest rebound witnessed in US stock index futures seems to be limiting the dollar's strength and helping the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.0650 in volatile session
Following an initial spike to 1.0850 on BoE's intervention in gilt markets, GBP/USD lost nearly 300 pips. With the dollar losing some interest ahead of Wall Street's opening bell, however, the pair rose toward 1.0700 and erased a portion of its daily losses.
Gold rebounds toward $1,630 as US yields retreat
Gold gathered bullish momentum and recovered to the $1,630 area from the multi-year-low it touched at $1,615. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day following the BoE's intervention in gilt market, helping XAU/USD edge higher.
Where Bitcoin, Ethereum prices are headed as correlation with S&P 500 declines
A mysterious Bitcoin whale moved a large volume of BTC that was dormant for a decade. Amidst the breaking correlation between Bitcoin and S&P 500, analysts are bearish on BTC.
AAPL to open lower on production reports
Apple looks to open lower on Wednesday as reports surface over production of the new iPhone 14. Hopes had been high that the new iPhone would provide a stimulus going into Q3 earnings, but now it appears that may not follow through.