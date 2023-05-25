Share:

In this video, Nathan Bray, of ACY Securities, delves into the recent statement made by JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, who explains why he is "outright negative" on stocks.

He analyzes the key factors driving markets, such as global economic trends, inflation concerns, debt ceiling debates, and geopolitical risks. By examining these factors, viewers gain valuable insights into the current market sentiment and potential risks associated with equities.

Nathan then delves into the key trading levels for Gold, S&P500, and the Dow Jones 30. He analyzes the technical indicators, fib retracements, recent price action, and major support and resistance levels for each of these instruments. This analysis equips viewers with valuable information to make informed decisions regarding their trading strategies.