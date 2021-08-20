Seeking safety in tech stocks and the dollar, WFH till January, Oil struggles over demand and more

As Wall Street eagerly awaits Fed Chair Powell’s moment at Jackson Hole, most of the downbeat delta variant driven headlines suggest he may wish to tap the breaks before joining the hawkish members in starting the tapering of its asset purchases. Investors are ramping up protection in Treasuries and in technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield continues to hover around 1.25%, while the dollar holds onto this week’s gains against the euro.

The S&P 500 index is finishing a poor trading week on a high note as some investors remain committed to buying US stocks on every dip.

Return to office delays

Both Apple and Charles Schwab will delay return to office efforts until early next year, a sign that surging delta variant cases are derailing some reopening trades. Apple also temporarily closed a store in South Carolina after more than 20 employees were exposed to or tested positive for COVID-19.

Charles Schwab also delayed the full return to the office until January and also announced a 5% pay increase for employees.

Work-from-home flexibility might prove to be a worthwhile strategy for corporations as many parents will likely have to deal with classroom closures for their unvaccinated children due to COVID cases that arise during the school year(classrooms will temporarily close and go remote until cases clear). A return to normal for many workers is not happening in September, nor is it likely to happen this fall.

Oil

Delta variant cases continue to wreak havoc over the short-term crude demand outlook. Oil prices have been in freefall as Wall Street turns cautious over delta variant jitters and as Fed taper expectations boost the dollar. Now that crude prices have hit the lowest levels since May, OPEC+ is getting nervous over their strategy to ramp up output. Oil producers want to boost supply but want to make sure they avoid taking this market away from its deficit.

Crude prices will struggle to catch a bid as the peak of summer driving is behind us and now the return to the office might be in jeopardy for many companies. OPEC+ was expecting to boost supply, but given some of the lingering risks for crude demand, they might want to hold off raising output at the September 1st meeting. If the theme across Asia is for further restrictive measures, oil prices could remain heavy over the short-term.

Despite the recent oil price weakness and near collapse to bear market territory, a strong reversal may not be too far away. Crude fundamentals still support robust demand once most of the world is beyond this latest wave of the delta variant. COVID cases could be peaking in the US and as vaccination efforts continue to improve globally, reopening momentum should resume after September.

Gold

Gold volatility should remain elevated heading into the Jackson Hole symposium as many active traders grow cautious. The Charles Schwab Active Trader Pulse Survey showed that active traders that have not changed strategies due to delta are leaning toward increasing their cash exposure and decreasing overall equities exposure.

If Fed Chair Powell taps the brakes on the Fed’s plans over tapering, that could be the catalyst to take prices above the $1800 level. Gold has been one of the best performing commodities despite a rising dollar, but if Wall Street sees a massive selloff, panic selling may strike bullion down.

As long as Treasury yields remain grounded the gold trade should be alive and well. If gold is able to have a daily close above the $1800 level, bullish momentum could target the $1830 level. If Powell signals he is ready to head for the exit and join the chorus of members calling for tapering, gold could slump back towards the $1700 region.

Bitcoin

The global crypto market cap value is now back above $2 trillion as Bitcoin continues to see steady inflows. Bitcoin dominance is waning however as much of the interest in cryptocurrencies is spreading to Ethereum, Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin.

Bitcoin is having another run at $48,000 at the end of the week. Given the overall risk-off tone on Wall Street, Bitcoin could still face resistance if the broader market is downbeat.

The price of Bitcoin could break above the $50,000 level next week if Fed Chair Powell decides he wants to slow up the Fed’s plans on tapering. The longer-term outlook for Bitcoin is looking perfectly healthy regardless of whether we see a breakout or a pullback here.