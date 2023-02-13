Stocks have made headway 24 hours ahead of the CPI reading, the most important event of the week by far, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.
Stocks recover in Monday trading
“While the world keeps a nervous eye on the game of tit-for-tat balloon shootdowns between the US and China, stocks have moved higher, but all the moves today feel like a placeholder ahead of tomorrow’s CPI figures. These have the potential to shift the narrative dramatically, and represent the next major possible turning point for equities. UK investors will be hoping that the FTSE 100 is finally able to hold above 7900, something that has eluded it so far.”
Balloon shootdowns raise geopolitical tensions
“As if worrying about Ukraine and Taiwan wasn’t enough, now markets have the balloon shootdown contest between the US and China to keep them on their toes. It is easy to laugh at the situation, but it shows how the relationship between the two has deteriorated over the past decade, and harbours ill for a global economy still struggling to respond to the post-Covid world.”
EUR/USD rises to fresh daily highs above 1.0700
EUR/USD has regained its traction and advanced to a fresh daily high above 1.0700 in the American session on Monday. The rebound witnessed in Wall Street's main indexes following a quiet opening seems to be weighing on the US Dollar and helping the pair push higher.
GBP/USD gathers recovery momentum, climbs toward 1.2150
GBP/USD has extended its daily rebound in the American session toward 1.2150. The positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment seems to be causing the safe haven US Dollar to lose interest and fueling the pair's upside ahead of Tuesday's key macroeconomic data releases.
Gold: $1,800 barrier not that far away Premium
Spot gold is under pressure on Monday, pressuring a February low of $1,852.25, maintaining the downward bias despite easing demand for the US Dollar. The Greenback appreciated throughout the Asian session but preserved its strength only vs gold by Wall Street’s opening, as the positive tone of American indexes played against the USD.
Here's why crypto markets will not feel the love on Valentine's day
Last week was relatively calm but favored the bears nonetheless. Things are going to change for Valentine’s week as investors mark their calendars with a red heart which coincides with the US CPI announcement.
Netflix could react poorly this week to #CancelNetflix hashtag, inflation reading
Netflix is doing better in Monday's premarket after last week's washout, but new storm clouds are emerging on social media where the #CancelNetflix hashtag is once again gaining ground.