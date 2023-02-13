Share:

Stocks have made headway 24 hours ahead of the CPI reading, the most important event of the week by far, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.

Stocks recover in Monday trading

“While the world keeps a nervous eye on the game of tit-for-tat balloon shootdowns between the US and China, stocks have moved higher, but all the moves today feel like a placeholder ahead of tomorrow’s CPI figures. These have the potential to shift the narrative dramatically, and represent the next major possible turning point for equities. UK investors will be hoping that the FTSE 100 is finally able to hold above 7900, something that has eluded it so far.”

Balloon shootdowns raise geopolitical tensions

“As if worrying about Ukraine and Taiwan wasn’t enough, now markets have the balloon shootdown contest between the US and China to keep them on their toes. It is easy to laugh at the situation, but it shows how the relationship between the two has deteriorated over the past decade, and harbours ill for a global economy still struggling to respond to the post-Covid world.”